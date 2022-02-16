Artsakh Parliament debates bill on “Occupied Territories”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh is debating today the package of bills on the “Occupied Territories” and making an amendment to the Civil Code.

Member of Parliament Artur Mosiyan is presenting the package. He proposed the Parliament to adopt the bill at first reading.

All factions represented in the parliament of Artsakh put into circulation a draft law on the Occupied Territories of Artsakh, according to which there will be a ban on those foreign companies which will want to carry out activity in the territories of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan, without the permission of the Artsakh government.