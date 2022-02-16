44-Day War, Mercenaries: Fact-based film on Azeri deployment of hired guns against Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A film based on facts and expert analyses called 44-Day War: Mercenaries premiered today online.

The film is produced by the Orbeli Information-Analytical Center and presents evidence on the Azeri deployment of Turkish and Syrian mercenaries during the Nagorno Karabakh war in 2020.

Turkey recruited and sent foreign mercenaries to fight for Azerbaijan against Armenia in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war.

Despite Ankara denying this, the Armenian authorities have presented numerous evidence proving the participation of the Syrian mercenaries from the Azeri side.

The Russian foreign intelligence service had also gathered information on Sultan Murad mercenaries’ participation in the Karabakh war.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron also said that his intelligence agencies have information that Turkey is sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh.

Earlier in 2021, the Armenian authorities said that the investigation has revealed that Azerbaijan pre-planned the war back in June 2020 and recruited more than 2000 Syrian mercenaries and deployed them via Turkey. Azeri authorities transferred payments namely to the Suleyman Shah and Sultan Murad terror groups.

Audio recordings of the Sultan Murad fighters in Nagorno Karabakh were intercepted during the war.

Two Syrian mercenaries captured by the Armenian forces were subsequently sentenced to life in prison.