Karabakh Movement was a turning point for the future history of the Armenian people – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan issued a message on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement.

“34 years ago, these days, the Karabakh Movement started, which was a turning point for the future history of the Armenian people. The nationwide movement in Armenia and Artsakh was exceptional in its power, was deeply national and democratic.

Through this popular movement, our people once again showed their unity, the ability to unite and act resolutely as one united fist for the realization of national goals.

The movement was the first step in restoring our statehood, through which we rediscovered our determination to live freely and independently, to shape our destiny and to manage our future.

Today we remember, we bow our heads to the memory of all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland in the first and second wars of Karabakh, in the last three decades.

Today Artsakh, though wounded, is still standing. Today our steps are aimed not only at solving the socio-economic problems of the Armenians of Artsakh, overcoming security challenges, but also at the protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, the international documentation of those rights.

I am convinced that the Armenian people will soon heal the wounds of the past war, and will take even more decisive and firm steps towards the future for the realization of our dreams and aspirations. Only in this way will we be able to keep alive the memory of all our heroes. The opening of an era of peaceful development for their generations, for our Motherland in general, will be the greatest tribute to their memory, which will guarantee the longevity of our state, the international recognition and implementation of the rights of Artsakh. Achieving these goals requires consistent, prudent, honest work, and we must be unwavering in this work”.