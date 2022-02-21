Putin, Aliyev to discuss implementation process of trilateral agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will discuss the implementation process of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 trilateral agreements over Nagorno Karabakh on February 22 in Moscow, the Kremlin press service said.

The two leaders will also discuss the unblocking of economic and transportation communications in the South Caucasus, as well as issues relating to the further development of bilateral relations in political, commercial and humanitarian areas.

According to the statement of the Kremlin press service, a declaration on allied partnership will be signed as a result of talks.