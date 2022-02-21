Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation over Ukraine

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. A telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin took place on February 21, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The two leaders discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

The President of the Russian Federation invited the Prime Minister of Armenia to pay an official visit to Moscow in the spring. The Prime Minister of Armenia, in turn, invited Vladimir Putin to Armenia.

The interlocutors also discussed the situation in Russian-Ukrainian relations and regional security issues.