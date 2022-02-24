Armenian Embassy in Ukraine in constant touch with Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine released a statement today, informing that it maintains permanent contact with the Armenian citizens.

“The Armenian Embassy in Ukraine is working with the whole staff and is in constant touch with the Armenian citizens”, the statement says.

The Embassy also said that citizens can call at the following numbers to be in touch with:

+380442349005

+380671090506

+380689602524

+380685000782

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in the country.