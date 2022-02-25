Next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council to be held in Brest, Belarus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will take place in Brest, Belarus in late June, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said today while summing up the results of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan.

“The next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in the city of Brest on June 21-22, 2022, at the initiative of the Belarusian side”, he said.

The Eurasian Inter-governmental Council involves Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.