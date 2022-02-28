Artsakh authorities launch criminal proceedings against Azeri military for attempted murder of civilian workers

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Artsakh launched proceedings over the criminal case on the February 5 Azerbaijani shooting at three Armenian workers at a stone processing plant.

The Artsakh authorities said in a statement that the shooting was attempted murder and the Azerbaijani servicemen’s motive was "ethnic, racial or religious hatred or religious fanaticism."

All three workers of the stone processing plant escaped unharmed from the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.