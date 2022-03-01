ARMENPRESS and Armenian Basketball VBET A-League sign memorandum of cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS State News Agency and the Armenian Basketball VBET A-League signed a memorandum of cooperation today.

According to the memorandum, ARMENPRESS State News Agency will cover the VBET League’s games organized by the Armenian Basketball League A.

During the whole competition, the staffs of ARMENPRESS and the Armenian Basketball League A will closely cooperate for the complete and uninterrupted covering of the games.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news. The staff of ARMENPRESS preserves its leading position in the informational landscape of Armenia and has set firm basis in international and regional news platforms safeguarding its presence and development.