President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today, the Presidential Office reports.
Issues related to the external and internal challenges facing Artsakh, processes going on in the international and regional arenas were on the discussion agenda.
Future plans and programs have been clarified.
- 03.01-20:55 The date of the special meeting of the Foreign Ministers of NATO member states is known
- 03.01-20:28 Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but considers the ultimatums unacceptable. Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia
- 03.01-19:53 China says regional security cannot be achieved through expanding military alliances
- 03.01-19:30 Germany calls on Russia to stop military actions and return to dialogue
- 03.01-19:26 Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place on March 2
- 03.01-19:25 Russia does not intend to violate the rights of the people of Ukraine. Lavrov
- 03.01-19:03 We are not going to implement Russia’s ultimatums. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
- 03.01-18:17 UN Commissioner for Human Rights highlights Armenian leadership in the prevention of genocides
- 03.01-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-22
- 03.01-17:35 Asian Stocks - 01-03-22
- 03.01-16:40 President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
- 03.01-16:27 Ukraine’s Charge d'Affaires in Armenia accuses Russia in launching “war of conquest”
- 03.01-16:26 ARMENPRESS and Armenian Basketball VBET A-League sign memorandum of cooperation
- 03.01-16:19 FLYONE Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow regular direct flights kick off
- 03.01-15:40 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe Stéphane Dion
- 03.01-15:10 FM draws ICRC President’s attention to urgency of repatriating Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan
- 03.01-14:36 Armenia supports solution of issues through peaceful, negotiated means – ruling faction MP on Ukraine situation
- 03.01-13:44 Human Rights Defender of Armenia receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe
- 03.01-13:31 Parliament debates electing new Chairman of Audit Chamber
- 03.01-13:28 Competition Protection Commission says there is no petrol of Azerbaijani origin in Armenia
- 03.01-12:52 Armenian, Canadian FMs discuss development prospects of bilateral relations
- 03.01-12:38 Walt Disney, Warner Bros. suspending film releases in Russia
- 03.01-12:21 Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh over phone
- 03.01-11:56 Acting President of Armenia receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe
- 03.01-11:15 COVID-19: Over 320 new cases, 17 deaths in Armenia
19:08, 02.26.2022
3636 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
19:15, 02.25.2022
2460 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:58, 02.26.2022
2204 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
10:21, 02.23.2022
2167 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
14:48, 02.23.2022
2118 views ‘Original bond has not been destroyed’: Hungarian Deputy PM on prospects of restoring diplomatic ties with Armenia