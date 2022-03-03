YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPESS. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia denies the rumors about the arrest of the plane in Yerevan. ARMENPRESS asked Vardan Chilingaryan, the head of the Railway, Water and Air Transport Policy Department of the Ministry, for clarification on the issue.

- Mr. Chilingaryan, there is information in the press that "a plane was arrested" in Yerevan. What is it about? Does that information correspond to reality?

- No, there is nothing like that. This information about the arrest or detention of the plane does not correspond to reality. Nothing like that has happened.

- In that case, will you clarify what it is about?

- The point is that a plane landed in Yerevan, which has document problems for future flight. Those problems are being clarified now. This is the whole thing.

"Sputnik Armenia" referring to "Aviatorshina" Telegram channel reported that one of the planes of S7 airline was detained in Yerevan.