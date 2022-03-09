Pashinyan, Macron highlight comprehensive settlement of NK conflict in the framework of OSCE MG Co-chairs

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the private conversation, the interlocutors highlighted the holding of the "Ambitions: Armenia-France" conference in Paris, expressing confidence that it will give a new impetus to the development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, infrastructure, tourism, health, education, science and culture.

The sides stressed that the Armenian-French cooperation based on mutual trust and friendship will soon develop with a new impetus, with discussions and implementation of various joint projects.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is interested in the expansion of the presence of French business in the Armenian market. Cooperation in economic sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, reservoir construction, agriculture, etc. was highlighted.

Emmanuel Macron stressed France's readiness and interest in deepening ties with friendly Armenia in economic and humanitarian spheres.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the situation around Nagorno Karabakh. The Prime Minister considered inadmissible any attempt to escalate the situation, noting that Azerbaijan continues provocative actions both in Artsakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which the Armenian side suffered two casualties, one victim and one injured on March 7.

The interlocutors highlighted the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format and the implementation of the trilateral statements signed after the 44-day war.

Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron also referred to the processes taking place in the international arena.