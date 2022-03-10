Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping contingent is withdrawing some of its forces from Artsakh to transfer them to Ukraine, have nothing to do with the reality, the Office of the Security Council of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The recent active aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact has been demonstrated by the shelling with firearms of the military positions of the Defense Army of Artsakh located close to different settlements.

Such armed provocations have already been supplemented by the use of mortars.

We emphasize that the target of hostile actions of ceasefire violation is the civilian population, aimed at creating panic.

In order to stop the further provocations, the Office of the Security Council is cooperating with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh. Urgent measures are being taken to force the adversary to remain committed to the agreements on the ceasefire.

At the same time, the reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping contingent is withdrawing some of its forces from Artsakh to transfer them to Ukraine, have nothing to do with the reality. The Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Artsakh continues conducting its mission based on the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement.

We urge the people to avoid panic moods. The situation is fully under the control of the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and the Russian peacekeeping contingent”, the statement says.