Issue of organizing meeting between Presidents of Russia, Ukraine discussed at the trilateral meeting in Turkey

YEREVAN, 10 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu talked about the meeting with Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, Turkish Anadolu news agency informs.



“If the war continues, innocent children will suffer the most. Every day the scale of bloodshed and grief increases. People, who stay in war zones, should be saved”, said Çavuşoğlu.

He emphasized that as long as the long-term ceasefire hasn’t been established, it is important to maintain the humanitarian ceasefire.



According to Çavuşoğlu, the opening of humanitarian corridors is important for the civil population. “If the servicemen on the spot do not follow the agreements, then the evacuated civil residents will face real security threat”, said the Turkish minister.



“Turkey emphasized during the meeting held in Antalya the impermissibility of creation of obstacles in Ukraine for humanitarian activity” he said, calling the trilateral meeting in Antalya “an important beginning”.



“Despite all difficulties, the discussions related to Ukraine were held in the framework of ethics.”, the Turkish minister added.



Çavuşoğlu said that during the meeting with the participation of Lavrov and Kuleba the topic of the organization of the meeting between the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine was discussed.