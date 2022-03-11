URGENT: Renewed Azerbaijani mortar attack in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces again violated the ceasefire and opened gunfire in the direction of the villages of Khnapat and Parukh in Artsakh’s Askeran region at 16:21 on March 11, the Artsakh Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Azerbaijani forces fired three mortar shells in the direction of Khnapat village, and another two shells hit the Parukh village.

No one was hurt in the attack.

The Ministry of Interior said it is operatively monitoring the developments.