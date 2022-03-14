PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

YEREVAN, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors touched upon the issues on the US-Armenian agenda, attached importance to ensuring the continuity of the strategic dialogue in order to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The Prime Minister thanked the American side for its consistent support to Armenia in the democratic reforms, stressed that the further strengthening of democracy is the absolute priority of the Armenian Government, and that our country will resolutely continue to move in that direction.

Nikol Pashinyan and Antony Blinken referred to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and the escalating tensions.

The parties stressed the need for stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which will contribute to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the US Secretary of State exchanged views on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the chances for unblocking communications in the region, as well as the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

The sides also referred to the processes taking place in the international arena, including the situation in Ukraine.