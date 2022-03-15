Ukrainian military’s allegations on arrival of Nagorno Karabakh fighters is “blatant disinformation” – Artsakh MFA

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian military’s allegation that fighters from Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) are arriving in Ukraine is a “blatant disinformation”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh said in a statement.

