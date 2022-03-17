French cellist Marc Coppey to perform in Yerevan for the first time

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. French contemporary classical cellist Marc Coppey is going to give a concert in Yerevan at the initiative of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra on the occasion of the International Francophonie Day.

In a statement the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra said Marc Coppey is considered to be one of the world’s leading cellists – in addition, now with a growing reputation as a fine conductor on the international podium.

“A protégé of Lord Yehudi Menuhin and Mstislav Rostropovich, Coppey first shot to international acclaim at the age of 18, winning First Prize and ‘Prize for the Best Bach Performance’ at the prestigious Leipzig Bach Competition (1988)”, the Orchestra said.

The cellist will perform Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” symphonic scherzo by Paul Dukas and Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s symphonic poem “Francesca da Rimini”.

The concert will take place at the Aram Khachaturyan Concert Hall on March 18, at 19:00.

Conductor is the artistic director of the National Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchyan.