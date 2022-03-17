YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Moscow is not engaged in active talks with Washington at the moment, there are only personal contacts on emerging issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday on Solovyov Live YouTube channel, reports TASS.

“Now there is naturally no active negotiation process [with the United States]. We have personal contacts on emerging issues, and not even on problematic issues, but problems”, the diplomat said as quoted by TASS.

At the same time, Zakharova recalled that for six months the Russian side “has been actively engaged in rocking the negotiation process with the United States on a number of tracks”. “Cybersecurity, global security, Ukraine”, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman listed.