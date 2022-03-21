French commune of Mont-de-Marsan to host Armenian Yeraz Festival 2022

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Locals and tourists in the French commune of Mont-de-Marsan in the country’s southwestern Landes department, New Aquitaine will have the exclusive chance to get to know Armenian culture and arts during the Yeraz Festival 2022.

The opening ceremony of Yeraz Festival 2022 will take place March 22 at the Despiau-Wlérick Museum.

Many Armenian and French artists, cultural figures and guests will participate in the festival where the unique works of filmmaker Sergey Parajanov will be displayed for two weeks.