Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss the implementation of trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, 21 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Foreign Ministry informs that during the telephone conversation the parties exchanged views on regional and international issues. Reference was made to the implementation of the key provisions of the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, as well as the issue of concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries clarified the further work of the "3 + 3" regional consulting platform.

Lavrov and Bayramov also spoke about the developments around Ukraine.