URGENT: Azerbaijani troops breach line of contact in Artsakh, women and children evacuated in Khramort village

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the line of contact in the direction of the village of Parukh in Artsakh’s Askeran region, the Artsakh authorities said.

The government of Artsakh said representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh are attempting to prevent through negotiations the further advance of the Azerbaijani troops and return them to their original positions.

As a safety precaution, women and children in the village of Khramort in Askeran region have been evacuated.

“We call on the population to remain calm, the situation is stable in all other parts of the line of contact,” the Artsakh authorities said.