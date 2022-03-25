Armenian PM congratulates Greek counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the occasion of the country's national day, Pashinyan’s Office said.

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, and on my personal behalf, I cordially congratulate you on the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic, Independence Day.

The warmest bilateral interstate relations established between our two countries is evidenced by the sincere and effective cooperation based on unwavering friendship, mutual respect and confidence between the Armenian and Greek fraternal peoples, which we highly appreciate and value.

I am convinced that the rich experience gained over the decades and the rich multi-sectoral agenda provide wide opportunities for the discovery and comprehensive use of the full potential of the Armenian-Greek cooperation, raising them to a qualitatively new level both bilaterally and multilaterally.

I am hopeful that in the near future we will have the opportunity to personally discuss the prospects of cooperation between our two countries.

I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and success, and progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Greece”, reads the letter of the Prime Minister of Armenia.