Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

5 Artsakh servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

5 Artsakh servicemen wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the verified information, 5 contract servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh received wounds of various degrees as a result of the skirmish provoked by the Azerbaijani forces in the night of March 25, the Artsakh Information Center said.

“Their lives are not in danger”, the Center said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]