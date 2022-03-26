International community’s unequivocal position to be collective contribution in stabilizing situation – Artsakh MFA

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement that the unequivocal position of the world community in response to Azerbaijan's attempts to create a humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh and ignite a new war will be an important collective contribution to the stabilization of the situation.

“We welcome the reaction of the international community, both at the level of foreign ministries and individual political and public figures condemning Azerbaijan's provocative steps to escalate tensions and terrorize the population of Artsakh.

We are confident that Russia's peacekeeping efforts, the clear-cut and adequate stance of the international community supported by political measures will deprive Azerbaijan of the opportunity to qualify systematic gross violations of the rights of residents of Artsakh as an internal matter,” the Artsakh foreign ministry said in a statement.