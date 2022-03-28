Government discusses anti-crisis measures, makes redistribution of expenditures - Finance Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia is currently discussing a number of anti-crisis measures, is allocating funds for their implementation and is doing that by making decisions about redistributions of expenditures, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said at the session of the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs.

During the session one of the members of Parliament, commenting on the minister’s statement that there will be no cut in expenditures envisaged by the 2020 budget, said that the government cannot constantly raise the state debt. The lawmaker highlighted revising expenditures during crises. “I think that the finance ministry must take concrete and drastic measures because in this difficult financial situation our country cannot afford luxuries, particularly it could concern cutting both either bonuses, or business trips or cutting the number of persons leaving on a business trip”, MP Hripsime Stambulyan said.

In response, the minister said: “Undoubtedly, there will be some changes inside. The government is discussing numerous anti-crisis measures now and is allocating resources for their implementation and does this by making decisions about redistribution of expenditures, including ongoing. If there is a situation when there will be a need to revise some funds given for bonuses to make some more important expenditures, of course, there will be that decisions”.

As for the inflation, the minister reminded that it is the task of the Central Bank.

He said when the economy feels pressure on itself due to external forces, the government should not add additional pressure.