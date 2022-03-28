“Total lie” – Armenian military denies Azeri reports on transferring fighter jets to Russia for Ukraine operations

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the reports by Turkish and Azerbaijani media outlets that claimed the Armenian military transferred four SU-30 fighter jets to Russia with the purpose of using them in the military operations in Ukraine.

“The Azerbaijani Haber Global television network, broadcast in Turkey, citing unknown sources within the Turkish intelligence, published a material claiming that Armenia transferred four SU-30 aircraft to Russia with the purpose of using them in the combat operations against Ukraine. This information is a total lie. All aircraft of the arsenal of Armenia’s armed forces, with their personnel, are stationed in their locations and are fulfilling their objectives.

Another claim made in the same report alleging that Armenia is one of the main directions through which mercenaries from Syria are transferred to Ukraine to fight from the Russian side is also false,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.