Pashinyan, Michel and Aliyev to meet in Brussels on 6 April

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Council Charles Michel will hold a joint meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on 6 April, the website of the European Council reported.








