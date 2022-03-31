Situation at line of contact unchanged – Artsakh
YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The operative-tactical situation in all parts of the Artsakh frontline remained tense overnight March 30-31, the Artsakh authorities said Thursday morning.
The Artsakh authorities said no significant ceasefire violations were recorded and they continue efforts for withdrawing the Azerbaijani troops back to their initial positions in the eastern direction of the line of contact.
- 13:33 Armenian FM briefs OSCE Chairman-in-Office on situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 13:01 Armenian FM holds meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office
- 12:37 President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expresses willingness to pay official visit to Armenia
- 12:18 Visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Yerevan kicks off
- 11:25 Armenian President congratulates Assyrian community on New Year
- 11:16 COVID-19: 21 new cases, 3 deaths in Armenia
- 11:05 Resolution initiated by Armenia adopted at 49th session of UN Human Rights Council
- 10:42 Armenian PM congratulates Assyrian community on New Year, Kha b-Nisan
- 09:50 Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor
- 09:26 European Stocks - 31-03-22
- 09:25 US stocks down - 31-03-22
- 09:24 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-03-22
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 31-03-22
- 09:22 Oil Prices Down - 31-03-22
- 03.31-21:59 Defence attachés visit N airbase, make sure all SU-30SM jets are in place
- 03.31-20:47 Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan remanded
- 03.31-20:44 Pashinyan, Putin agree to take measures to resolve the situation resulted by Azerbaijani incursion in Nagorno Karabakh
- 03.31-19:58 Russia expands “black list” for top European officials
- 03.31-19:00 It is necessary to restart the negotiations in a constructive way. Italian MP refers to the situation in Nagorno Karabak
- 03.31-18:30 Marvel Cinematic Universe mentions Armenian Genocide in a new TV series
- 03.31-18:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-03-22
- 03.31-18:25 Asian Stocks - 31-03-22
- 03.31-18:04 In telephone conversations with Pashinyan and Aliyev, Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno- Karabakh
- 03.31-17:19 Cultural heritage in territory of Karaglukh and Parukh under danger – Artsakh Deputy Minister
- 03.31-17:08 Ex-deputy PM Tigran Avinyan to run for Mayor of Yerevan in 2023
15:00, 03.25.2022
2982 views URGENT: Two Artsakh soldiers killed as Azerbaijan deploys Bayraktar TB-2 drones in renewed attacks
13:59, 03.25.2022
2731 views Ukrainian side says controversial tweet on Nagorno Karabakh was result of “technical error”
16:33, 03.26.2022
2463 views Armenian Foreign Ministry calls on Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh to demand Azerbaijan to pull back
17:16, 03.28.2022
2349 views “Total lie” – Armenian military denies Azeri reports on transferring fighter jets to Russia for Ukraine operations
13:44, 03.25.2022
2090 views Armenia applies to ECHR over Azerbaijani violations against people of Artsakh