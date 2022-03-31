Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

Situation at line of contact unchanged – Artsakh

Situation at line of contact unchanged – Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The operative-tactical situation in all parts of the Artsakh frontline remained tense overnight March 30-31, the Artsakh authorities said Thursday morning.

The Artsakh authorities said no significant ceasefire violations were recorded and they continue efforts for withdrawing the Azerbaijani troops back to their initial positions in the eastern direction of the line of contact.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]