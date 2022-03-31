Pashinyan, Putin agree to take measures to resolve the situation resulted by Azerbaijani incursion in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, 31 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. A telephone conversation took place between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS wa sinformed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Pashinyan presented to the Russian President the situation after the incursion of Azerbaijani troops into the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh and noted with regret that the situation has not been resolved, moreover, according to some information, new provocations by Azerbaijani units are possible in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping force.

Prime Minister Pashinyan provided details on the actions of Azerbaijan to intimidate the residents of the villages of Nagorno Karabakh with loudspeakers and to exert psychological pressure.

Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that these actions and the incursion of Azerbaijani units into the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno Karabakh in the presence of peacekeepers raise questions and thanked the Russian President for a positive attitude to the issue of carrying out investigation of the situation.

The Prime Minister presented to the Russian President the expectations of the Armenian side that the Russian peacekeeping contingent will take measures to withdraw the invading Azerbaijani units from the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to take measures to urgently resolve the situation. They both highlighted the full implementation of the trilateral statements signed by the President of the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 January 11 and November 26, 2021.