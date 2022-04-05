Ex-Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan files appellate complaint against pre-trial jailing

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The ex-Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan filed an appellate complaint against the court’s decision on remanding him into custody.

His lawyer said the motion was filed today.

“Today I submitted an appellate complaint,” Piloyan’s lawyer Tigran Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS.

Andranik Piloyan is arrested in suspicion of bribery.

The National Security Service conducted a large scale investigation into alleged cases of bribery, abuse of power and embezzlement committed in the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Numerous cases” of alleged crimes were discovered, the Anti-Corruption Committee earlier said.

Suspects included then-Minister Piloyan, his advisor, as well as more than 10 ministry officials.

Piloyan is suspected in accepting a bribe for making actions in his capacity as minister in favor of a company which works with the ministry. Piloyan’s advisor acted as an intermediary in taking the bribe, according to the Anti-Corruption Committee.

Piloyan faces 3 counts of bribery charges under Article 311 Paragraph 3, Clause 3. He was arrested on March 30. Investigators filed a motion to court requesting to remand him in custody until the trial.

He was remanded in pre-trial detention on March 31.

Piloyan was relieved from duties as Minister of Emergency Situations on April 1.