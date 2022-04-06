I don’t think any document on status will be signed at upcoming Brussels meeting – Artsakh Speaker of Parliament

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan says he thinks no document relating to the status of Artsakh will be signed today at the upcoming Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels.

“Artsakh can’t be part of Azerbaijan, that’s impossible,” Tovmasyan told ARTSAKHPRESS. “Both our colleagues in Armenia and the international community in person of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries realize this. We are utilizing all our inter-parliamentary and diplomatic opportunities to regularly update on the developments taking place in Artsakh, while these [developments] every time directly prove the well known truth that this conflict has only one solution which must happen based on the principle of the right to self-determination of nations,” Tovmasyan added.

The Speaker said there is no peace in Artsakh today, there is simply relative silence, and it is wrong to speak about peace when the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement’s terms are regularly violated.

“The Republic of Armenia was, is, and must be the number one guarantor of security of our people. Together we must find our own place in the rapidly changing world order and in this context the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora union is very important. Yesterday’s statement adopted by the parliament contained these messages. But we must state the unquestionable role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and generally the Russian Federation in our security system. Without it we can’t withstand the regional challenges of the collapsing world order,” Tovmasyan added, stating that losing the war doesn’t mean losing the negotiations.