Misinterpretations recorded over opening of connections – PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels they recorded misinterpretations regarding the issue of opening of connections in the region and they agreed to continue the work.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan said that the opening of regional communications was a topic of discussion, among others, at the meeting.

“We recorded some misinterpretations around this and we agreed to continue working to find solutions,” the PM said.