Armenian President receives UNICEF Representative

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) Representative to Armenia Christine Weigand, the Presidential Office said.

In his remarks President Khachaturyan said Armenia highly values the role of the UNICEF in the protection of children’s rights, solving the problems of their health and living conditions in the country.

He particularly attached importance to the implementation of programs relating to children displaced from Artsakh as a result of the war, as well as those living in bordering communities. The President welcomed the UNICEF’s efforts aimed at introducing inclusive education in schools and pre-schools.

The joint programs relating to education were also touched upon.

The sides expressed confidence that in the future as well, taking into account the priorities and goals of Armenia, the UNICEF will closely cooperate with the relative circles of the government for the benefit of the protection of rights of children, teenagers and young adults.