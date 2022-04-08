Sergey Lavrov, Ceyhun Bayramov discuss implementation of trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ceyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A wide range of issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including the implementation of the provisions of the high level Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the two countries, signed on February 22," the statement said.

The sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

“The Ministers discussed the implementation of the high-level trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, including the activities of a trilateral working group on unblocking economic and transport ties, the efforts to launch a commission on demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the establishment of conditions for negotiations on the preparation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement said.