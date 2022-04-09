Armenian, Slovak governments sign agreement on economic cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The signing of the agreement on economic cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Slovakia was held in the Armenian Ministry of Economy on April 8.

The document was signed by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Ambassador of Slovakia to Armenia Miroslav Hacek.

The agreement envisages development of mutually beneficial cooperation and diversification in all economic areas of mutual interest. It enables to develop and deepen long-term economic relations between the two countries based on equality and mutual benefit in such areas as industry, tourism, energy, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, transport and infrastructure, environment protection, information and communication technologies, etc. The document also envisages creating an inter-governmental commission.

Before the signing of the document, the Minister of Economy and the Ambassador of Slovakia held a meeting discussing the development prospects of the commercial ties. Vahan Kerobyan said Armenia highly values the development of the relations with Slovakia and stated that it’s the time to take steps to put the existing potential in the bilateral relations on practical grounds. The minister also presented the current priorities of Armenia’s economy.

The Ambassador in turn proposed to view EU member state Slovakia as a European hub, through which Armenia will be able to strengthen its economic ties with other European countries. The foreign diplomat said Slovakia views Armenia as a country with a great development potential, with highly qualified human resource, highlighting the unprecedented rapid development of Armenia in IT sector as a prospective field.

As a direction for cooperation, the Ambassador also highlighted the agriculture sector which, he said, could be interesting for the Slovak businessmen. In this context, Miroslav Hacek informed that the visit of the Foreign Minister of Slovakia to Armenia is expected soon, accompanied by a group of businessmen for establishing cooperation opportunities in Armenia.

The Ambassador also said that Armenia’s good economic relations with Iran make it more attractive for Slovakia.