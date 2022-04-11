The President of Armenia and the Ambassador of India exchange thoughts about new directions of partnership

YEREVAN, 11 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on April 11 received Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Armenia, at the beginning of the meeting Ambassador Kishan Dan Dewal presented the President with the book of the Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyan Jaishankar “The India Way: Strategies for and Uncertain World”.



At the meeting the sides exchanged thoughts about the prospects of development of Armenian-Indian relations, new directions of partnership.



The interlocutors mentioned that Armenia and India have great potential for deepening cooperation and can implement mutually beneficial programmes in a number of fields, in particular high technologies, education, healthcare, transportation, air communication, culture and tourism.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India and the sides emphasized that based on 30 year of interstate relations, opportunities for implementation of more ambitious programmes should be created.