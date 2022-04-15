ARMENPRESS arts journalist acknowledged by Union of Writers

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS’s arts journalist Angela Hambardzumyan is among the distinguished reporters who were recognized by the Union of Writers for their coverage of the cultural events organized by the organization during 2021.

Union of Writers President Edward Militonyan presented certificates to ARMENPRESS’s Angela Hambardzumyan, Public Television’s Nune Aleksanyan, RFE/RL Azatutyun’s Gayane Danielyan, Aravot’s Vova Arzumanyan, Irvunk’s Nune Zakaryan, Grakan Tert’s Shake Yeritsyan and writer, reporter Hovhannes Avdaryan. The Third Armenian Channel, Shant TV, Zinuzh Media and Public Radio were also given certificates of acknowledgment.

Notable events organized by the union in 2021 include the Book Giving Day and the World Poetry Day events and the 125th anniversary of birth of Charents.