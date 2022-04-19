Pashinyan-Putin meeting underway in Moscow

MOSCOW, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin started in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports from the Russian capital.

Pashinyan and Putin will discuss agenda issues related to the further development of the Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations.

The course of implementation of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will be addressed.

The Armenian Prime Minister arrived in Russia on April 19 on a two-day official visit.