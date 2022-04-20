Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow, the Armenian government’s press service said.

The sides discussed the relevant issues of the Armenian-Russian trade-economic cooperation.

The meeting touched upon also the topic of restoring the transportation communications in the South Caucasus region, which is being discussed within the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers.