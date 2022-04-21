Greek-Armenian ties are very strong - Gioulekas participates in event dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Hellenic Parliament on National Defense and Foreign Affairs Konstantinos Gioulekas took part in an event dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Thessaloniki, ARMENPRESS reports he laid a wreath at the monument to the unknown soldier.

He made a note about the event on his Facebook page, noting: "The ties between the Greeks and the Armenians are very strong and multidimensional. The two peoples are also linked by the genocides: the Armenian Genocide, followed by the Genocide of the Pontic Greeks of Asia Minor."