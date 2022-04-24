President of Artsakh pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Stepanakert memorial
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.
The third President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, other government officials and Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, the Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church accompanied the president.
