Armenia’s economic activity index grows 9,6% in January-March 2022

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased 9,6% in January-March 2022 compared to the previous year’s same period, according to official statistics issued by the Statistical Committee.

Industrial output grew 3,1%.

The gross domestic output volume of agriculture dropped 5,4%.

Construction volume grew 6,2%.

Trade turnover increased 7,6%.

Services grew 22,2%.

The consumer price index grew 7,8%.

The industrial price index  grew 11,3%, while electricity production volumes grew 16,7%.

38,5% growth was recorded in the foreign trade turnover volumes (exports grew 26,9% and imports grew 45,6%).

 








