President Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulates the President of France on re-election

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected President of France.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of the Republic of Armenia, the message of President Khachaturyan particularly says: "I warmly congratulate you on your convincing victory in the elections of the President of the French Republic and on your re-election to the responsible position of the Head of State.

I am confident that during this new term of office you will continue to contribute to the strengthening of the centuries-old Armenian-French friendship and the deepening of the 30-year-old privileged relations between our states.

Armenia appreciates your personal and France’s efforts to overcome the challenges posed by the 44-day war in Artsakh, the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region."