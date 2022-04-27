Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 April

Artsakh Speaker of Parliament receives students of Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan received today the delegation of students of the Diplomatic School of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, led by school director, Ambassador Vahe Gabrielyan, the Parliament’s press service said.

During the meeting the Artsakh Speaker of Parliament touched upon the options of the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and the existing realities.

He also talked about the inter-parliamentary ties, the involvement of Artsakh into the negotiation process and the regional challenges.








