Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“The two main issues on the agenda were Artsakh’s socio-economic condition and the Azerbaijani-Karabakhi conflict settlement process,” he said.

Beglaryan added that an agreement was reached that the Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh.

“Of course, ideas were also exchanged on Artsakh’s security, status and conflict settlement process,” he added.