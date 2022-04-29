Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Singer, songwriter Forsh hospitalized after suffering ministroke

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Singer, songwriter Vahan Gevorgyan, known by his stage name Forsh, is recovering in a hospital after suffering a mini-stroke, his son Areg Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

“It was a mini-stroke, nothing serious, he will recover without complications,” Areg Gevorgyan said.

Honored Artist of Armenia Forsh is expected to be discharged from hospital over the weekend.








