Singer, songwriter Forsh hospitalized after suffering ministroke

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Singer, songwriter Vahan Gevorgyan, known by his stage name Forsh, is recovering in a hospital after suffering a mini-stroke, his son Areg Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

“It was a mini-stroke, nothing serious, he will recover without complications,” Areg Gevorgyan said.

Honored Artist of Armenia Forsh is expected to be discharged from hospital over the weekend.