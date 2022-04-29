Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Maintenance work on Stepanakert gas pipeline completed

Maintenance work on Stepanakert gas pipeline completed

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS.  The maintenance work on the pipeline supplying gas to Stepanakert City of Artsakh that was launched on April 27 has been completed and the supply will be restored today on April 29, ArtsakhGas said in a statement.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]