Maintenance work on Stepanakert gas pipeline completed
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The maintenance work on the pipeline supplying gas to Stepanakert City of Artsakh that was launched on April 27 has been completed and the supply will be restored today on April 29, ArtsakhGas said in a statement.
