NATO’s three-day summit will take place in Madrid

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Heads of State and governments of NATO member states will last three days instead of previously traditional two days, ARMENPRESS reports reads the message issued by the NATO.

"Spain will host the summit of NATO on June 28, 29, 30 of 2022", the message says. 








