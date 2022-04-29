Azerbaijani officials should specify which territories they see in the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Grigoryan

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan referred to the statement of the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev that the main expectation of Azerbaijan from Armenia is the recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. In response to inquiry of ARMENPRESS, Armen Grigoryan noted that in the context of that announcment, the Azerbaijani officials should specify which territories they see in the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, so that Armenia could specify its position.

- Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev stated that the main expectation of Azerbaijan is the recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan by Armenia. What is Armenia's position on this issue?

- We have already stated that there is nothing unacceptable in the proposal of mutually recognizing each other's territorial integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan. We also said that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognized each other's territorial integrity in the early 1990s. The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not a territorial issue for us, but an issue of security and rights for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. But some statements by a number of high-ranking Azerbaijani officials need to be clarified. In the context of these statements, we believe that the Azerbaijani officials should specify which territories they see in the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan so that Armenia could clarify its position.